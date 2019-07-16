NFLPA expected to file grievance against Texans for Jadeveon Clowney franchise tag





Jadeveon Clowney is frustrated with the Houston Texans. Clowney and the team failed to agree on a long-term deal Monday, meaning Clowney will play out this season on the franchise tag. While that will guarantee Clowney makes a nice chunk of change in 2019, he might receive less than he deserves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Clowney could miss out on nearly $2 million next season depending on whether he’s classified as a defensive end or linebacker under the franchise tag. It has reached a point where the NFLPA is expected to get involved, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFLPA is anticipated to file a grievance against Texans over the position assigned to franchise DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney, per league sources. The Texans labeled Clowney a “DE/LB”, but a LB tag carries a $1.698 million lower salary with it than the DE tag would. So issues on issues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2019

Clowney was tagged as a DE/LB. As Schefter notes, those two positions offer different franchise tag values. If Clowney is considered a linebacker, he’ll make $15.4 million in 2019. But if he’s considered a defensive end, that figure shoots up to $17.1 million, according to Over The Cap.

The 26-year-old Clowney might have a case to be paid more. He played more snaps at defensive end last year, according to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

Clowney played the vast majority of his snaps at DE last season. https://t.co/rEuTzpnY4U — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) July 15, 2019

In 15 games last season, Clowney racked up nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits.

Story continues

Clowney has not attended offseason workouts with the Texans. He’s expected to miss “a good portion” of training camp due to the tag, according to Shefter.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:



