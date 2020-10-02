Titans coach Mike Vrabel recently said that no one bears blame for the COVID-19 outbreak within his team. The NFL Players Association isn’t willing to reach that same conclusion.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA plans to conduct a “thorough review” of the Tennessee outbreak, with one of the goals being determining whether the incident was “avoidable.”

Vrabel’s position notwithstanding, the reality is this: Either the protocols weren’t good enough or they weren’t properly followed. The mere fact that the virus got in shows that there’s a flaw in the design and/or the execution of the various applicable processes.

Here’s hoping the NFL, the NFLPA, and/or the Titans can figure out what happened. In the ultimate pass/fail test, the system failed in Tennessee. The more that everyone involved realizes what did or didn’t occur, the more likely something like this won’t happen again.

NFLPA to conduct “thorough review” to see whether Titans outbreak was “avoidable” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk