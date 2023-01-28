NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kickoff, TV, rosters

It is the start of the predraft all-star games and one of the first is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. For the 11th straight year, it features a collection of the top senior prospects in college football, primed to put their skills on display in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Are you planning on watching the game?

Here is the information you need.

2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

When: January 28

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena

TV: NFL Network

Roster:

List

Full 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl rosters

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire