NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith skeptical about season starting on time: 'Football is not essential'

As the NFL prepares for its player draft and moves forward as if next season will commence as normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DeMaurice Smith is casting doubt.

The NFLPA executive director spoke with CBS’ Major Garrett on his “Debriefing the Briefing” podcast Monday, and he’s skeptical about the fate of the upcoming season.

Larger community shouldn’t ‘suffer’ for football

Citing concerns about the supply of coronavirus testing, Smith suggested that starting the NFL season was a low priority (h/t @Sports Business Journal).

“I don’t think that anyone in our larger community should suffer simply because we want football to proceed on time,” Smith said. “Mass testing for the existence of the virus, mass tests for our first responders, mass testing for people who are working and literally putting their lives on the line in our hospitals and our paramedics. That comes before everything.

“We know that we are in a situation now where we cannot mass test the people who need it. ... We have to make sure that they are taken care of first.”

Should first responders be at football games?

Smith then said that starting games prematurely would put an unnecessary stress on the nation’s first responders, whose attention would be required for normal game-day operations.

“There’s hundreds of police officers, firefighters, first responders at these games,” Smith said. “Are we comfortable with those first responders being at a football game in order to keep us safe, or are we more comfortable with them being where they need to be in order to keep our families safe?”

‘Football is not essential’

As the nation grapples with which businesses are essential and which businesses aren’t worth running against the risk of the deadly pandemic, Smith made clear how he feels about football’s role. The NFL is most certainly not essential, according to Smith.

Story continues

“On our side of the table, football is not essential, and that’s where you start,” Smith continued. “As a result, OTAs or offseason practices, we shouldn’t assume that those are essential things that our players need to be doing right now. ...

“At its core, whether it was the beginning of the league year or offseason workouts or the draft, you have to start with a supposition that none of those three things are essential.”

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA president, laid out several arguments against starting the NFL season on time. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

What would lost games mean for player paychecks?

Smith told Garrett that he understands the risks that lost games present in terms of revenue and player paychecks. He expects the 2021 salary cap to go up, but “if it goes down, we’ll be fine.”

In light of the mass employment challenges the United States faces, “no one should be feeling sorry for NFL players when it comes to their salary,” Smith continued.

In the case that games are lost from next season’s schedule, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement doesn’t address a direct plan for how players’ salaries will be impacted. The NBA leaned on its CBA’s “force majeure” clause that laid the groundwork for a recent agreement for players to take a 25 percent cut to paychecks starting May 15.

The new NFL CBA addresses canceled games, but only allows for the opening of new negotiations between the league and the labor union without laying any specific groundwork.

From the CBA’s provision regarding canceled games, where “AR” stands for “annual revenue:”

If one or more weeks of any NFL season are cancelled or AR for any League Year substantially decreases, in either case due to a terrorist or military action, natural disaster, or similar event, the parties shall engage in good faith negotiations to adjust the provisions of this Agreement with respect to the projection of AR and the Salary Cap for the following League Year so that AR for the following League Year is projected in a fair manner consistent with the changed revenue projection caused by such action.

More from Yahoo Sports: