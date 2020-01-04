Streaming Now
Odds:
NE-4.5
O/U45
TV: CBS
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
2nd AFC South
0
1st AFC East
3
12:37 1st
1234
TEN0---
NE3---
1
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
TEN 2nd & 1, at TEN 34
9 yard drive
Last Play
- 12:37 1st
Ryan Tannehill passed to Jonnu Smith down the middle for 9 yard gain