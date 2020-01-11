Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Privacy dashboard
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Mock Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
BAL
-10
O/U
47.5
TV:
CBS
Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
Tennessee
2nd AFC South
7
Baltimore
1st AFC North
0
1:23 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
TEN
7
-
-
-
BAL
0
-
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
5
BAL
3rd
& 5, at BAL 41
16 yard drive
Last Play
-
1:23 1st
Mark Ingram II rushed to the left for 1 yard gain, tackled by Harold Landry III
M. Ingram II
RB
#21
BAL
6 RuYD
H. Landry III
LB
#58
TEN
1 Solo
Rush
1 Yards
Box Score