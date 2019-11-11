Sign in
Odds:
SF
-6.5
O/U
47
TV:
ESPN
Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Seattle
2nd NFC West
0
San Francisco
1st NFC West
0
12:19 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
SEA
0
-
-
-
SF
0
-
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
SF
2nd
& 10, at SEA 49
26 yard drive
Last Play
-
12:19 1st
Jimmy Garoppolo incomplete pass down the middle intended for Emmanuel Sanders
Game Stats
0
Total Yards
16
0
Net Yards Passing
16
0
Net Yards Rushing
0
2 / 10
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0
Box Score