Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
GB
-4.5
O/U
45.5
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Lambeau Field
Seattle
2nd NFC West
3
Green Bay
1st NFC North
14
8:44 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
SEA
3
0
-
-
GB
7
7
-
-
7
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
SEA
2nd
& 7, at GB 47
35 yard drive
Last Play
-
8:44 2nd
Russell Wilson rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Tyler Lancaster
R. Wilson
QB
#3
SEA
70 PaYD, 3 RuYD
T. Lancaster
DT
#95
GB
1 Solo
Rush
3 Yards
Box Score