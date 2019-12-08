Sign in
Odds:
NO
-1.5
O/U
45
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Superdome
San Francisco
2nd NFC West
28
New Orleans
1st NFC South
27
Half
Team
1
2
3
4
SF
7
21
-
-
NO
13
14
-
-
Halftime Stats
319
Total Yards
262
232
Net Yards Passing
174
87
Net Yards Rushing
88
0
Turnovers
0
10:49
Time of Possession
19:11
12
First Downs
18
6 / 36
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0
