Streaming Now
Odds:
NO-1.5
O/U45
TV: FOX
Stadium: Superdome
2nd NFC West
28
1st NFC South
27
Half
1234
SF721--
NO1314--

Halftime Stats

319
Total Yards
262
232
Net Yards Passing
174
87
Net Yards Rushing
88
0
Turnovers
0
10:49
Time of Possession
19:11
12
First Downs
18
6 / 36
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0