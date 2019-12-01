Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
BAL
-5.5
O/U
45
TV:
FOX
Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
San Francisco
1st NFC West
14
Baltimore
1st AFC North
17
Half
Team
1
2
3
4
SF
7
7
-
-
BAL
7
10
-
-
Halftime Stats
212
Total Yards
158
93
Net Yards Passing
62
119
Net Yards Rushing
96
1
Turnovers
0
11:48
Time of Possession
18:12
8
First Downs
14
4 / 44
Penalties / Yards
1 / 5
Box Score