Regular Season
Odds:
PIT-1
O/U55
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
4th AFC North
16
1st NFC South
7
6:44 2nd
1234
PIT610--
TB70--
6
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
PIT 3rd & 6, at PIT 27
21 yard drive
Last Play
- 6:44 2nd
Ben Roethlisberger incomplete pass to the left intended for James Conner

Game Stats

217
Total Yards
151
199
Net Yards Passing
117
18
Net Yards Rushing
34
6 / 70
Penalties / Yards
3 / 40

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
TB
0
7
TD7:21Ryan Fitzpatrick passed to Cameron Brate down the middle for 4 yard touchdown (Chandler Catanzaro made PAT)
PIT
6
7
TD5:48Ben Roethlisberger passed to Vance McDonald to the left for 75 yard touchdown (Chris Boswell missed PAT)
2nd Quarter
PIT
9
7
FG12:14Chris Boswell kicked a 38-yard field goal
PIT
16
7
TD10:33Ben Roethlisberger passed to Antonio Brown to the right for 27 yard touchdown (Chris Boswell made PAT)
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

PittsburghCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
7 Ben Roethlisberger
121580.019913.32100130.60
Tampa BayCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
14 Ryan Fitzpatrick
91560.01268.4111981.50

Rushing

PittsburghRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
22 Stevan Ridley
294.5600
30 James Conner
691.5600
Tampa BayRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
25 Peyton Barber
4266.51800
14 Ryan Fitzpatrick
155.0500
10 Adam Humphries
144.0400
32 Jacquizz Rodgers
1-1-1.0-100

Receiving

PittsburghRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
89 Vance McDonald
310133.775130
19 JuJu Smith-Schuster
24723.543030
84 Antonio Brown
33511.727130
30 James Conner
3134.310040
10 Ryan Switzer
133.03010
85 Xavier Grimble
00N/A0010
Tampa BayRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
13 Mike Evans
24120.527040
12 Chris Godwin
23216.020031
84 Cameron Brate
22512.521120
80 O.J. Howard
22211.013040
10 Adam Humphries
166.06010
25 Peyton Barber
00N/A0010

Kicking

PittsburghFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
9 Chris Boswell
11100.038124
Tampa BayFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
7 Chandler Catanzaro
00N/A0111

Returns

PittsburghKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
10 Ryan Switzer
12121.021000N/A00
Tampa BayKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
38 Shaun Wilson
34013.317000N/A00

Punting

PittsburghPuntAvgIn20TBLong
4 Jordan Berry
143.00043
Tampa BayPuntAvgIn20TBLong
9 Bryan Anger
231.01034

Defense

PittsburghSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
24 Coty Sensabaugh
3030.00000
54 L.J. Fort
1010.00000
51 Jon Bostic
4040.00000
31 Nat Berhe
1010.00000
48 Bud Dupree
1010.00000
56 Anthony Chickillo
0001.00000
25 Artie Burns
1010.00000
21 Sean Davis
3140.00000
79 Javon Hargrave
2020.00000
28 Mike Hilton
0110.01000
90 T.J. Watt
1120.00000
Tampa BaySoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
24 Brent Grimes
2020.00000
93 Gerald McCoy
1010.00000
90 Jason Pierre-Paul
1010.00000
56 Jerel Worthy
0110.00000
54 Lavonte David
3140.00000
97 Vinny Curry
1010.00000
92 William Gholston
1120.00000
58 Kwon Alexander
3250.00000
94 Carl Nassib
1010.00000
21 Justin Evans
3030.01200
36 M.J. Stewart
3030.00000