Watch
Stats
|TB
0
7
|TD
|7:21
|Ryan Fitzpatrick passed to Cameron Brate down the middle for 4 yard touchdown (Chandler Catanzaro made PAT)
|PIT
6
7
|TD
|5:48
|Ben Roethlisberger passed to Vance McDonald to the left for 75 yard touchdown (Chris Boswell missed PAT)
|PIT
9
7
|FG
|12:14
|Chris Boswell kicked a 38-yard field goal
|PIT
16
7
|TD
|10:33
|Ben Roethlisberger passed to Antonio Brown to the right for 27 yard touchdown (Chris Boswell made PAT)
|Pittsburgh
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|12
|15
|80.0
|199
|13.3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|130.6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|9
|15
|60.0
|126
|8.4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|81.5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|2
|9
|4.5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|9
|1.5
|6
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|4
|26
|6.5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|3
|101
|33.7
|75
|1
|3
|0
|2
|47
|23.5
|43
|0
|3
|0
|3
|35
|11.7
|27
|1
|3
|0
|3
|13
|4.3
|10
|0
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|41
|20.5
|27
|0
|4
|0
|2
|32
|16.0
|20
|0
|3
|1
|2
|25
|12.5
|21
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22
|11.0
|13
|0
|4
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|38
|1
|2
|4
|Tampa Bay
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|3
|40
|13.3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|43.0
|0
|0
|43
|Tampa Bay
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|2
|31.0
|1
|0
|34
|Pittsburgh
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0