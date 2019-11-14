Sign in
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
CLE
-2.5
O/U
40
TV:
FOX,
NFLN
Stadium: Browns Stadium
Pittsburgh
2nd AFC North
7
Cleveland
3rd AFC North
21
4:30 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
PIT
0
0
7
0
CLE
7
7
0
7
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
PIT
1st
& 10, at CLE 42
33 yard drive
Last Play
-
4:30 4th
Mason Rudolph passed to Johnny Holton to the right for 18 yard gain
M. Rudolph
QB
#2
PIT
185 PaYD, 15 RuYD, 1 TDs, 3 Int
J. Holton
WR
#80
PIT
18 RecYD, 1 Rec
Pass
18 Yards
