Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
KC
-11
O/U
49
TV:
CBS
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
Oakland
2nd AFC West
0
Kansas City
1st AFC West
7
7:57 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
OAK
0
0
-
-
KC
7
0
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
11
KC
3rd
& 11, at OAK 29
31 yard drive
Last Play
-
7:57 2nd
LeSean McCoy rushed to the left for 1 yard loss, tackled by Johnathan Hankins
L. McCoy
RB
#25
KC
8 RuYD, 20 RecYD, 3 Rec
J. Hankins
DT
#90
OAK
2 Solo
Rush
-1 Yards
Box Score