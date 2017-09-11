Regular Season
Odds:
MIN-3
TV: ESPN
Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
3rd NFC South
6
3rd NFC North
3
5:26 2nd
1234
NO33--
MIN30--
YdsTDInt
D. Brees
7700
RushYdsTD
M. Ingram
6170
A. Peterson
3130
YdsTDInt
S. Bradford
4000
RushYdsTD
J. McKinnon
1100
D. Cook
670
Last Play
- 5:26 2nd
Wil Lutz kicked a 21-yard field goal

NO 1st & 10, at NO 24

Drew Brees passed to Tommylee Lewis to the right for no gain, tackled by Trae Waynes

NO 2nd & 10, at NO 24

Drew Brees passed to Alvin Kamara to the left for 3 yard gain, tackled by Terence Newman

NO 3rd & 7, at NO 27

Minnesota committed 15 yard penalty

NO 1st & 10, at NO 42

Mark Ingram rushed to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Eric Kendricks

NO 2nd & 3, at NO 49

Drew Brees incomplete pass to the right intended for Alvin Kamara

NO 3rd & 3, at NO 49

Drew Brees passed to Michael Thomas to the right for 6 yard gain, tackled by Trae Waynes

NO 1st & 10, at MIN 45

Drew Brees passed to Coby Fleener to the right for 24 yard gain, tackled by Ben Gedeon

NO 1st & 10, at MIN 21

Mark Ingram rushed to the left for 2 yard gain, tackled by Everson Griffen

NO 2nd & 8, at MIN 19

Drew Brees incomplete pass to the right intended for Alvin Kamara

NO 3rd & 8, at MIN 19

Drew Brees passed to Coby Fleener down the middle for 10 yard gain, tackled by Xavier Rh...

NO 1st & 9, at MIN 9

Ted Ginn Jr. rushed to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Andrew Sendejo

NO 2nd & 4, at MIN 4

Mark Ingram rushed to the right for 1 yard loss, tackled by Everson Griffen

NO 3rd & 5, at MIN 5

Mark Ingram rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Harrison Smith

NO 4th & 2, at MIN 2

Wil Lutz kicked a 21-yard field goal

  • Drive Info
  • Total Time
    6:49
  • Drive Began
    NO 24
  • Number of Plays
    13
  • Yards Gained
    74

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
NO
3
0
FG8:21Wil Lutz kicked a 43-yard field goal
MIN
3
3
FG1:01Kai Forbath kicked a 24-yard field goal
2nd Quarter
NO
6
3
FG5:26Wil Lutz kicked a 21-yard field goal
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

New OrleansCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
9 Drew Brees
81361.5775.9000078.00
MinnesotaCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
8 Sam Bradford
7977.8404.4000085.20

Rushing

New OrleansRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
22 Mark Ingram
6172.8700
28 Adrian Peterson
3134.3900
41 Alvin Kamara
372.3300
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
155.0500
29 John Kuhn
122.0200
33 Trey Edmunds
00--00
MinnesotaRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
21 Jerick McKinnon
11010.01000
33 Dalvin Cook
671.2600
30 C.J. Ham
00--00

Receiving

New OrleansRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
82 Coby Fleener
23417.024030
22 Mark Ingram
11818.018010
13 Michael Thomas
2147.08030
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
188.08010
41 Alvin Kamara
133.03030
11 Tommylee Lewis
100.00020
MinnesotaRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
14 Stefon Diggs
3237.711030
21 Jerick McKinnon
273.54020
19 Adam Thielen
166.06020
33 Dalvin Cook
144.04010
17 Jarius Wright
00N/A0010

Kicking

New OrleansFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
3 Wil Lutz
22100.043006
MinnesotaFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
2 Kai Forbath
11100.024003

Returns

New OrleansKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
00N/A00100.000
33 Trey Edmunds
12222.022000N/A00
MinnesotaKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
35 Marcus Sherels
00N/A0011313.0130
21 Jerick McKinnon
12222.022000N/A00

Punting

New OrleansPuntAvgIn20TBLong
6 Thomas Morstead
170.01070
MinnesotaPuntAvgIn20TBLong
4 Ryan Quigley
152.00052

Defense

New OrleansSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
94 Cameron Jordan
1010.00000
31 Chris Banjo
1010.00000
32 Kenny Vaccaro
2130.00000
51 Manti Te'o
0110.00000
57 Alex Okafor
1010.00000
53 A.J. Klein
4040.00000
26 P.J. Williams
1010.00000
93 David Onyemata
1010.00000
21 De'Vante Harris
1010.00000
23 Marshon Lattimore
1010.00000
43 Marcus Williams
1120.00000
47 Alex Anzalone
1010.00000
MinnesotaSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
23 Terence Newman
1010.00000
98 Linval Joseph
2020.00000
97 Everson Griffen
3030.00000
35 Marcus Sherels
0000.00000
34 Andrew Sendejo
2130.00000
92 Tom Johnson
1010.00000
22 Harrison Smith
1230.00000
29 Xavier Rhodes
2020.00000
55 Anthony Barr
2240.00000
93 Shamar Stephen
0110.00000
26 Trae Waynes
4040.00000
54 Eric Kendricks
2130.00000
27 Jayron Kearse
1010.00000
42 Ben Gedeon
2020.00000