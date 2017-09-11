|Yds
|TD
|Int
|77
|0
|0
|Rush
|Yds
|TD
|6
|17
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|2
|34
|0
|1
|18
|0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|40
|0
|0
|Rush
|Yds
|TD
|1
|10
|0
|6
|7
|0
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|3
|23
|0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|4
|0
NO 1st & 10, at NO 24
Drew Brees passed to Tommylee Lewis to the right for no gain, tackled by Trae Waynes
NO 2nd & 10, at NO 24
Drew Brees passed to Alvin Kamara to the left for 3 yard gain, tackled by Terence Newman
NO 3rd & 7, at NO 27
Minnesota committed 15 yard penalty
NO 1st & 10, at NO 42
Mark Ingram rushed to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Eric Kendricks
NO 2nd & 3, at NO 49
Drew Brees incomplete pass to the right intended for Alvin Kamara
NO 3rd & 3, at NO 49
Drew Brees passed to Michael Thomas to the right for 6 yard gain, tackled by Trae Waynes
NO 1st & 10, at MIN 45
Drew Brees passed to Coby Fleener to the right for 24 yard gain, tackled by Ben Gedeon
NO 1st & 10, at MIN 21
Mark Ingram rushed to the left for 2 yard gain, tackled by Everson Griffen
NO 2nd & 8, at MIN 19
Drew Brees incomplete pass to the right intended for Alvin Kamara
NO 3rd & 8, at MIN 19
Drew Brees passed to Coby Fleener down the middle for 10 yard gain, tackled by Xavier Rh...
NO 1st & 9, at MIN 9
Ted Ginn Jr. rushed to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Andrew Sendejo
NO 2nd & 4, at MIN 4
Mark Ingram rushed to the right for 1 yard loss, tackled by Everson Griffen
NO 3rd & 5, at MIN 5
Mark Ingram rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Harrison Smith
NO 4th & 2, at MIN 2
Wil Lutz kicked a 21-yard field goal
|NO
3
0
|FG
|8:21
|Wil Lutz kicked a 43-yard field goal
|MIN
3
3
|FG
|1:01
|Kai Forbath kicked a 24-yard field goal
|NO
6
3
|FG
|5:26
|Wil Lutz kicked a 21-yard field goal
|New Orleans
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|8
|13
|61.5
|77
|5.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78.0
|0
|Minnesota
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|7
|9
|77.8
|40
|4.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85.2
|0
|New Orleans
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|6
|17
|2.8
|7
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.3
|9
|0
|0
|3
|7
|2.3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|34
|17.0
|24
|0
|3
|0
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|14
|7.0
|8
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|3
|23
|7.7
|11
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|3.5
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Orleans
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|2
|2
|100.0
|43
|0
|0
|6
|Minnesota
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|24
|0
|0
|3
|New Orleans
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|70.0
|1
|0
|70
|Minnesota
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|52.0
|0
|0
|52
|New Orleans
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0