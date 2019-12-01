Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Mock Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
NE
-10
O/U
42
TV:
CBS
Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
New England
1st AFC East
10
Cincinnati
4th AFC North
10
3:14 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
NE
7
3
-
-
CIN
10
0
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
8
CIN
3rd
& 8, at CIN 27
2 yard drive
Last Play
-
3:14 2nd
Joe Mixon rushed to the left for 2 yard gain, tackled by Adam Butler
J. Mixon
RB
#28
CIN
83 RuYD, 16 RecYD, 2 Rec
A. Butler
DT
#70
NE
3 Solo
Rush
2 Yards
Box Score