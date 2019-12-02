Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
SEA
-3
O/U
48
TV:
ESPN
Stadium: CenturyLink Field
Minnesota
2nd NFC North
7
Seattle
2nd NFC West
7
7:42 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
MIN
7
0
-
-
SEA
7
0
-
-
2
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
MIN
3rd
& 2, at MIN 42
23 yard drive
Last Play
-
7:42 2nd
Kirk Cousins passed to Irv Smith Jr. to the left for 6 yard gain, tackled by Quandre Diggs
K. Cousins
QB
#8
MIN
89 PaYD
I. Smith Jr.
TE
#84
MIN
6 RecYD, 1 Rec
Pass
6 Yards
Box Score