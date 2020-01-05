Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Privacy dashboard
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Mock Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
NO
-7.5
O/U
50
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Superdome
Minnesota
2nd NFC North
0
New Orleans
1st NFC South
0
10:30 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
MIN
0
-
-
-
NO
0
-
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
11
NO
4th
& Goal, at MIN 11
Red Zone
26 yard drive
Last Play
-
10:30 1st
Drew Brees sacked by Everson Griffen for 7 yard loss
Game Stats
13
Total Yards
21
4
Net Yards Passing
9
9
Net Yards Rushing
12
1 / 5
Penalties / Yards
1 / 5
Box Score