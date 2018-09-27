Watch
|MIN
7
0
|TD
|7:55
|Kirk Cousins passed to Aldrick Robinson to the right for 16 yard touchdown (Dan Bailey made PAT)
|LAR
7
7
|TD
|1:55
|Jared Goff passed to Todd Gurley II to the left for 8 yard touchdown (Sam Ficken made PAT)
|MIN
10
7
|FG
|10:05
|Dan Bailey kicked a 37-yard field goal
|LAR
10
14
|TD
|9:28
|Jared Goff passed to Cooper Kupp to the right for 70 yard touchdown (Sam Ficken made PAT)
|MIN
17
14
|TD
|8:04
|Kirk Cousins passed to Aldrick Robinson to the right for 17 yard touchdown (Dan Bailey made PAT)
|LAR
17
21
|TD
|3:47
|Jared Goff passed to Cooper Kupp to the right for 19 yard touchdown (Sam Ficken made PAT)
|Minnesota
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|15
|19
|78.9
|193
|10.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|144.1
|0
|LA Rams
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|10
|14
|71.4
|157
|11.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|147.9
|0
|Minnesota
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|10
|20
|2.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|6
|30
|5.0
|8
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|4
|54
|13.5
|27
|0
|6
|0
|4
|47
|11.8
|34
|0
|5
|0
|2
|33
|16.5
|24
|0
|2
|0
|2
|33
|16.5
|17
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|3.5
|6
|0
|2
|0
|LA Rams
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|5
|118
|23.6
|70
|2
|6
|0
|3
|17
|5.7
|8
|1
|3
|0
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|37
|2
|2
|5
|LA Rams
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Minnesota
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|LA Rams
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|38.0
|0
|0
|38
|LA Rams
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|39.0
|0
|0
|39
|Minnesota
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0