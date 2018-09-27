  • Watch

Regular Season
Odds:
LAR-7
O/U49
TV: FOX, NFLN
Stadium: Los Angeles Coliseum
3rd NFC North
17
1st NFC West
21
3:47 2nd
1234
MIN710--
LAR714--
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
1
LAR 1st & 1, at LAR 35
6 yard drive
Last Play
- 3:47 2nd
Sam Ficken made PAT

Game Stats

215
Total Yards
187
193
Net Yards Passing
157
22
Net Yards Rushing
30
2 / 10
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
MIN
7
0
TD7:55Kirk Cousins passed to Aldrick Robinson to the right for 16 yard touchdown (Dan Bailey made PAT)
LAR
7
7
TD1:55Jared Goff passed to Todd Gurley II to the left for 8 yard touchdown (Sam Ficken made PAT)
2nd Quarter
MIN
10
7
FG10:05Dan Bailey kicked a 37-yard field goal
LAR
10
14
TD9:28Jared Goff passed to Cooper Kupp to the right for 70 yard touchdown (Sam Ficken made PAT)
MIN
17
14
TD8:04Kirk Cousins passed to Aldrick Robinson to the right for 17 yard touchdown (Dan Bailey made PAT)
LAR
17
21
TD3:47Jared Goff passed to Cooper Kupp to the right for 19 yard touchdown (Sam Ficken made PAT)
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

MinnesotaCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
8 Kirk Cousins
151978.919310.22000144.10
LA RamsCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
16 Jared Goff
101471.415711.23000147.90

Rushing

MinnesotaRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
33 Dalvin Cook
10202.0900
8 Kirk Cousins
122.0200
LA RamsRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
30 Todd Gurley II
6305.0800

Receiving

MinnesotaRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
19 Adam Thielen
45413.527060
14 Stefon Diggs
44711.834050
82 Kyle Rudolph
23316.524020
17 Aldrick Robinson
23316.517220
11 Laquon Treadwell
11919.019020
30 C.J. Ham
273.56020
LA RamsRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
18 Cooper Kupp
511823.670260
30 Todd Gurley II
3175.78130
81 Gerald Everett
11313.013010
12 Brandin Cooks
199.09030
17 Robert Woods
00N/A0010

Kicking

MinnesotaFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
5 Dan Bailey
11100.037225
LA RamsFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
5 Sam Ficken
00N/A0333

Returns

MinnesotaKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
LA RamsKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
24 Blake Countess
12727.027000N/A00

Punting

MinnesotaPuntAvgIn20TBLong
6 Matt Wile
138.00038
LA RamsPuntAvgIn20TBLong
6 Johnny Hekker
139.00039

Defense

MinnesotaSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
98 Linval Joseph
0110.00000
34 Andrew Sendejo
2020.00000
22 Harrison Smith
1010.00000
93 Sheldon Richardson
0110.00000
55 Anthony Barr
2020.00000
26 Trae Waynes
1010.00000
54 Eric Kendricks
1120.00000
99 Danielle Hunter
2020.00000
20 Mackensie Alexander
1010.00000
21 Mike Hughes
4040.00000
LA RamsSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
93 Ndamukong Suh
1010.00000
37 Sam Shields
1120.00000
90 Michael Brockers
0330.00000
23 Nickell Robey-Coleman
1010.00000
99 Aaron Donald
0220.00000
20 Lamarcus Joyner
3140.00000
22 Marcus Peters
3030.00000
52 Ramik Wilson
6060.00000
96 Matt Longacre
1010.00000
41 Marqui Christian
1010.00000
24 Blake Countess
0000.00000
58 Cory Littleton
4150.00000
43 John Johnson III
2240.00000
50 Samson Ebukam
1010.00000