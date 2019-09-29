Sign in
Odds:
CHI
+0
O/U
38
TV:
CBS
Stadium: Soldier Field
Minnesota
2nd NFC North
0
Chicago
3rd NFC North
16
3:40 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
MIN
0
0
0
0
CHI
7
3
6
0
1
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
MIN
2nd
& 1, at CHI 2
Red Zone
90 yard drive
Last Play
-
3:40 4th
Dalvin Cook rushed to the left for 9 yard gain, tackled by Danny Trevathan
D. Cook
RB
#33
MIN
33 RuYD, 27 RecYD, 4 Rec
D. Trevathan
LB
#59
CHI
6 Solo, 2 Ast
Rush
9 Yards
