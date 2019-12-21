SF 1st & 10, at LAR 18
Jimmy Garoppolo passed to Deebo Samuel down the middle for 9 yard gain, tackled by Jalen...
SF 2nd & 1, at LAR 9
Tevin Coleman rushed up the middle for 2 yard gain, tackled by Michael Brockers
SF 3rd & 7, at LAR 7
Jimmy Garoppolo rushed up the middle for no gain, tackled by Dante Fowler Jr.
SF 2nd & 7, at LAR 7
Jimmy Garoppolo incomplete pass to the right intended for Deebo Samuel
SF 3rd & 8, at LAR 8
Jimmy Garoppolo incomplete pass down the middle intended for George Kittle
SF 4th & 8, at LAR 8
Robbie Gould kicked a 26-yard field goal