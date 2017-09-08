twitter
Who do the Raiders think Amari Cooper is, Seth Roberts?
Amari Cooper DOMINATES inside the red zone. Throw some stick 'em on those hands, man!!!
Tony Romo sounds pretty good in the booth. Quickly getting hang of it.
Allen Robinson OUT with a nasty looking knee injury. Going from bad to worse for Jacksonville.
As stated previously, Kizer will have sneaky value in fantasy this season. Just scored rushing TD. Poor man's Cam Newton.
Why was Danny Woodhead such a target draftee? Everyone forget the obvious red flags?
Are we sure Terrelle Pryor is good?