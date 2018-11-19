  • Watch

Regular Season
Odds:
LAR-3
O/U63.5
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Los Angeles Coliseum
1st AFC West
0
1st NFC West
6
6:57 1st
1234
KC0---
LAR6---
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
6
LAR 3rd & 6, at KC 14Red Zone
69 yard drive
Last Play
- 7:03 1st
Kansas City committed 5 yard penalty

Game Stats

17
Total Yards
118
15
Net Yards Passing
110
2
Net Yards Rushing
8
6 / 41
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
LAR
0
6
TD12:00Jared Goff passed to Robert Woods to the left for 7 yard touchdown (Greg Zuerlein missed PAT)
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

Kansas CityCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
15 Patrick Mahomes
2366.7155.0000078.50
LA RamsCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
16 Jared Goff
81080.011011.01000145.80

Rushing

Kansas CityRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
27 Kareem Hunt
122.0200
LA RamsRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
30 Todd Gurley II
382.7500

Receiving

Kansas CityRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
17 Chris Conley
11111.011010
14 Sammy Watkins
144.04010
87 Travis Kelce
00N/A0010
LA RamsRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
12 Brandin Cooks
23618.030030
17 Robert Woods
23216.025130
89 Tyler Higbee
22110.516020
83 Josh Reynolds
11414.014010
30 Todd Gurley II
177.07010

Kicking

Kansas CityFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
7 Harrison Butker
00--000
LA RamsFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
4 Greg Zuerlein
00N/A0010

Returns

Kansas CityKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
39 Tremon Smith
12828.028000N/A00
LA RamsKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
19 JoJo Natson Jr.
00N/A001-3-3.0-30

Punting

Kansas CityPuntAvgIn20TBLong
2 Dustin Colquitt
149.01049
LA RamsPuntAvgIn20TBLong

Defense

Kansas CitySoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
22 Orlando Scandrick
1010.00000
38 Ron Parker
3030.00000
53 Anthony Hitchens
1010.00000
20 Steven Nelson
1010.00000
98 Xavier Williams
1010.00000
23 Kendall Fuller
1010.00000
21 Eric Murray
1010.00000
44 Dorian O'Daniel
1010.00000
39 Tremon Smith
0000.00000
35 Charvarius Ward
1010.00000
LA RamsSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
56 Dante Fowler Jr.
1010.00000
22 Marcus Peters
1010.00000
54 Bryce Hager
1010.00000
32 Troy Hill
1010.00000
43 John Johnson III
0220.00000