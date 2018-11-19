Watch
Stats
|LAR
0
6
|TD
|12:00
|Jared Goff passed to Robert Woods to the left for 7 yard touchdown (Greg Zuerlein missed PAT)
|Kansas City
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|2
|3
|66.7
|15
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78.5
|0
|LA Rams
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|8
|10
|80.0
|110
|11.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|145.8
|0
|Kansas City
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|3
|8
|2.7
|5
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|LA Rams
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|36
|18.0
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|32
|16.0
|25
|1
|3
|0
|2
|21
|10.5
|16
|0
|2
|0
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Kansas City
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|49.0
|1
|0
|49
|LA Rams
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|Kansas City
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0