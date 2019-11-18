LAC 1st & 10, at LAC 23
Philip Rivers passed to Hunter Henry to the right for 16 yard gain, tackled by Reggie Ra...
LAC 1st & 10, at LAC 39
Philip Rivers passed to Keenan Allen to the right for 5 yard gain
LAC 2nd & 5, at LAC 44
Melvin Gordon III rushed to the right for 2 yard gain, tackled by Damien Wilson
LAC 3rd & 3, at LAC 46
Melvin Gordon III rushed up the middle for 5 yard gain, tackled by Anthony Hitchens
LAC 1st & 10, at KC 49
Philip Rivers passed to Austin Ekeler to the right for 37 yard gain, tackled by Juan Tho...
LAC 1st & 10, at KC 12
Austin Ekeler rushed to the right for 1 yard gain, tackled by Frank Clark
LAC 2nd & 9, at KC 11
Melvin Gordon III rushed up the middle for 3 yard loss, tackled by Mike Pennel
LAC 3rd & 12, at KC 14
Philip Rivers passed to Keenan Allen to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Daniel Sor...
LAC 4th & 7, at KC 9
Michael Badgley kicked a 27-yard field goal