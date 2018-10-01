  • Watch

Regular Season
Odds:
KC-3
O/U53
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Broncos Stadium
1st AFC West
13
2nd AFC West
20
0:38 3rd
1234
KC373-
DEN3107-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
DEN 1st & 10, at DEN 24
0 yard drive
Last Play
- 0:38 3rd
Dustin Colquitt punted. DaeSean Hamilton returned punt for no gain

Game Stats

277
Total Yards
290
151
Net Yards Passing
147
126
Net Yards Rushing
143
6 / 53
Penalties / Yards
2 / 20

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
DEN
0
3
FG11:33Brandon McManus kicked a 42-yard field goal
KC
3
3
FG6:03Harrison Butker kicked a 33-yard field goal
2nd Quarter
KC
10
3
TD9:33Patrick Mahomes rushed to the left for 8 yard touchdown (Harrison Butker made PAT)
DEN
10
10
TD6:37Royce Freeman rushed to the right for 14 yard touchdown (Brandon McManus made PAT)
DEN
10
13
FG0:00Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal
3rd Quarter
KC
13
13
FG9:32Harrison Butker kicked a 21-yard field goal
DEN
13
20
TD2:05Phillip Lindsay rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Brandon McManus made PAT)
Passing

Kansas CityCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
15 Patrick Mahomes
152951.71515.2001066.90
DenverCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
4 Case Keenum
152268.21567.1012969.50

Rushing

Kansas CityRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
27 Kareem Hunt
161086.84500
15 Patrick Mahomes
284.0810
13 De'Anthony Thomas
166.0600
32 Spencer Ware
122.0200
10 Tyreek Hill
122.0200
DenverRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
30 Phillip Lindsay
10676.71910
28 Royce Freeman
6538.81810
10 Emmanuel Sanders
11818.01800
23 Devontae Booker
155.0500

Receiving

Kansas CityRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
87 Travis Kelce
34113.729080
10 Tyreek Hill
5285.611070
27 Kareem Hunt
12727.027020
84 Demetrius Harris
12424.024020
13 De'Anthony Thomas
11515.015020
17 Chris Conley
382.75050
11 Demarcus Robinson
188.08020
14 Sammy Watkins
00N/A0010
DenverRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
14 Courtland Sutton
25125.542030
10 Emmanuel Sanders
33311.017040
82 Jeff Heuerman
3217.011060
83 Matt LaCosse
11717.017010
88 Demaryius Thomas
3155.012040
30 Phillip Lindsay
2105.05020
23 Devontae Booker
199.09010

Kicking

Kansas CityFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
7 Harrison Butker
22100.033117
DenverFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
8 Brandon McManus
22100.042228

Returns

Kansas CityKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
13 De'Anthony Thomas
100.00000N/A00
10 Tyreek Hill
00N/A0023718.5370
DenverKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
24 Adam Jones
00N/A00122.020
32 Andy Janovich
188.08000N/A00
30 Phillip Lindsay
33210.732000N/A00

Punting

Kansas CityPuntAvgIn20TBLong
2 Dustin Colquitt
442.00244
DenverPuntAvgIn20TBLong
1 Marquette King
244.01051

Defense

Kansas CitySoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
22 Orlando Scandrick
3030.00000
50 Justin Houston
1011.00000
38 Ron Parker
3030.00000
55 Dee Ford
2021.00000
53 Anthony Hitchens
2020.00000
20 Steven Nelson
2020.00000
98 Xavier Williams
1010.00000
59 Reggie Ragland
2130.00000
23 Kendall Fuller
7070.00000
21 Eric Murray
5050.01000
48 Terrance Smith
1010.00000
57 Breeland Speaks
1010.00000
35 Charvarius Ward
2130.00000
DenverSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
24 Adam Jones
2020.00000
94 Domata Peko
1010.00000
26 Darian Stewart
1010.00000
58 Von Miller
1010.00000
25 Chris Harris Jr.
3030.00000
95 Derek Wolfe
2020.00000
54 Brandon Marshall
4150.00000
29 Bradley Roby
3030.00000
96 Shelby Harris
2130.00000
48 Shaquil Barrett
2130.00000
92 Zach Kerr
1010.00000
51 Todd Davis
3141.00000
56 Shane Ray
1010.00000
99 Adam Gotsis
2020.00000
31 Justin Simmons
3140.00000
55 Bradley Chubb
2020.00000
47 Josey Jewell
2020.00000