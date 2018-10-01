Watch
Stats
|DEN
0
3
|FG
|11:33
|Brandon McManus kicked a 42-yard field goal
|KC
3
3
|FG
|6:03
|Harrison Butker kicked a 33-yard field goal
|KC
10
3
|TD
|9:33
|Patrick Mahomes rushed to the left for 8 yard touchdown (Harrison Butker made PAT)
|DEN
10
10
|TD
|6:37
|Royce Freeman rushed to the right for 14 yard touchdown (Brandon McManus made PAT)
|DEN
10
13
|FG
|0:00
|Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal
|KC
13
13
|FG
|9:32
|Harrison Butker kicked a 21-yard field goal
|DEN
13
20
|TD
|2:05
|Phillip Lindsay rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Brandon McManus made PAT)
|Kansas City
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|15
|29
|51.7
|151
|5.2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66.9
|0
|Denver
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|15
|22
|68.2
|156
|7.1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|69.5
|0
|Kansas City
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|16
|108
|6.8
|45
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Denver
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|10
|67
|6.7
|19
|1
|0
|6
|53
|8.8
|18
|1
|0
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|3
|41
|13.7
|29
|0
|8
|0
|5
|28
|5.6
|11
|0
|7
|0
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|2
|0
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|2
|0
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|2.7
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Denver
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|51
|25.5
|42
|0
|3
|0
|3
|33
|11.0
|17
|0
|4
|0
|3
|21
|7.0
|11
|0
|6
|0
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|15
|5.0
|12
|0
|4
|0
|2
|10
|5.0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|2
|2
|100.0
|33
|1
|1
|7
|Denver
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|2
|2
|100.0
|42
|2
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|2
|37
|18.5
|37
|0
|Denver
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|3
|32
|10.7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|4
|42.0
|0
|2
|44
|Denver
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|2
|44.0
|1
|0
|51
|Kansas City
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denver
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0