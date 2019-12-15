Sign in
Odds:
TEN
-3
O/U
50
TV:
CBS
Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Houston
1st AFC South
21
Tennessee
2nd AFC South
14
3:49 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
HOU
0
14
0
7
TEN
0
0
7
7
7
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
HOU
3rd
& Goal, at TEN 7
Red Zone
84 yard drive
Last Play
-
3:49 4th
Tennessee timeout
Game Stats
370
Total Yards
365
234
Net Yards Passing
202
136
Net Yards Rushing
163
3 / 17
Penalties / Yards
4 / 30
Box Score