Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Mock Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
HOU
-3
O/U
50.5
TV:
NFLN
Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Houston
1st AFC South
10
Tampa Bay
2nd NFC South
0
8:32 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
HOU
10
-
-
-
TB
0
-
-
-
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
HOU
1st
& 10, at HOU 49
0 yard drive
Last Play
-
8:32 1st
Houston blocked 54-yard field goal attempt by Matt Gay. Zach Cunningham returned for 19 yards
Game Stats
5
Total Yards
62
0
Net Yards Passing
5
5
Net Yards Rushing
57
1 / 15
Penalties / Yards
3 / 25
Box Score