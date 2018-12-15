  • Watch

  • Stats

Regular Season
Odds:
HOU-7
O/U44.5
TV: NFLN
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
1st AFC South
3
4th AFC East
3
2:01 1st
1234
HOU3---
NYJ3---
Last Play
- 2:01 1st
Jason Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal

NYJ 1st & 1, at

Houston kicked off, touchback. Houston committed 15 yard penalty (Roughing the Passer)

NYJ 1st & 10, at NYJ 40

Elijah McGuire rushed to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Justin Reid

NYJ 2nd & 5, at NYJ 45

Sam Darnold rushed up the middle for 7 yard gain, tackled by Justin Reid

NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 48

Elijah McGuire rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain, tackled by J.J. Watt

NYJ 2nd & 7, at HOU 45

Sam Darnold incomplete pass down the middle intended for Robby Anderson

NYJ 3rd & 7, at HOU 45

Sam Darnold passed to Rishard Matthews to the right for 7 yard gain

NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 38

Elijah McGuire rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Benardrick McKinney

NYJ 2nd & 7, at HOU 35

Elijah McGuire rushed to the right for 1 yard loss, tackled by Benardrick McKinney

NYJ 3rd & 8, at HOU 36

Houston committed 5 yard penalty (Offside)

NYJ 3rd & 3, at HOU 31

Sam Darnold passed to Robby Anderson to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Johnathan ...

NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 24

NY Jets committed 10 yard penalty (Holding)

NYJ 1st & 20, at HOU 34

Sam Darnold passed to Robby Anderson to the left for 18 yard gain, tackled by Kareem Jac...

NYJ 2nd & 2, at HOU 16

Houston committed 5 yard penalty (Holding)

NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 11

Elijah McGuire rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain, tackled by Johnathan Joseph

NYJ 2nd & 7, at HOU 8

Sam Darnold incomplete pass down the middle

NYJ 3rd & 7, at HOU 8

Sam Darnold incomplete pass down the middle intended for Jermaine Kearse

NYJ 4th & 8, at HOU 8

Jason Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal

  • Drive Info
  • Total Time
    7:16
  • Drive Began
    NYJ 40
  • Number of Plays
    13
  • Yards Gained
    52

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
HOU
3
0
FG9:23Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 41-yard field goal
NYJ
3
3
FG2:01Jason Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

HoustonCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
4 Deshaun Watson
1250.0189.00011381.30
NY JetsCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
14 Sam Darnold
3650.0325.30011066.00

Rushing

HoustonRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
4 Deshaun Watson
12424.02400
26 Lamar Miller
382.7500
NY JetsRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
25 Elijah McGuire
7111.6500
14 Sam Darnold
177.0700

Receiving

HoustonRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
10 DeAndre Hopkins
11818.018010
14 DeAndre Carter
00N/A0010
NY JetsRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
11 Robby Anderson
22512.518030
82 Rishard Matthews
177.07010
10 Jermaine Kearse
00N/A0010

Kicking

HoustonFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
7 Ka'imi Fairbairn
11100.041003
NY JetsFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
2 Jason Myers
11100.026003

Returns

HoustonKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
14 DeAndre Carter
00N/A00100.000
NY JetsKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD

Punting

HoustonPuntAvgIn20TBLong
NY JetsPuntAvgIn20TBLong
4 Lachlan Edwards
146.00046

Defense

HoustonSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
24 Johnathan Joseph
2240.00000
25 Kareem Jackson
1010.00000
99 J.J. Watt
1011.00000
90 Jadeveon Clowney
1010.00000
55 Benardrick McKinney
2020.00000
98 D.J. Reader
1010.00000
41 Zach Cunningham
0110.00000
20 Justin Reid
2020.00000
NY JetsSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
99 Steve McLendon
1010.00000
22 Trumaine Johnson
1010.00000
98 Mike Pennel
1010.00000
96 Henry Anderson
1011.00000
27 Darryl Roberts
1010.00000