Watch
Stats
NYJ 1st & 1, at
Houston kicked off, touchback. Houston committed 15 yard penalty (Roughing the Passer)
NYJ 1st & 10, at NYJ 40
Elijah McGuire rushed to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Justin Reid
NYJ 2nd & 5, at NYJ 45
Sam Darnold rushed up the middle for 7 yard gain, tackled by Justin Reid
NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 48
Elijah McGuire rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain, tackled by J.J. Watt
NYJ 2nd & 7, at HOU 45
Sam Darnold incomplete pass down the middle intended for Robby Anderson
NYJ 3rd & 7, at HOU 45
Sam Darnold passed to Rishard Matthews to the right for 7 yard gain
NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 38
Elijah McGuire rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Benardrick McKinney
NYJ 2nd & 7, at HOU 35
Elijah McGuire rushed to the right for 1 yard loss, tackled by Benardrick McKinney
NYJ 3rd & 8, at HOU 36
Houston committed 5 yard penalty (Offside)
NYJ 3rd & 3, at HOU 31
Sam Darnold passed to Robby Anderson to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Johnathan ...
NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 24
NY Jets committed 10 yard penalty (Holding)
NYJ 1st & 20, at HOU 34
Sam Darnold passed to Robby Anderson to the left for 18 yard gain, tackled by Kareem Jac...
NYJ 2nd & 2, at HOU 16
Houston committed 5 yard penalty (Holding)
NYJ 1st & 10, at HOU 11
Elijah McGuire rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain, tackled by Johnathan Joseph
NYJ 2nd & 7, at HOU 8
Sam Darnold incomplete pass down the middle
NYJ 3rd & 7, at HOU 8
Sam Darnold incomplete pass down the middle intended for Jermaine Kearse
NYJ 4th & 8, at HOU 8
Jason Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal
|HOU
3
0
|FG
|9:23
|Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 41-yard field goal
|NYJ
3
3
|FG
|2:01
|Jason Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal
|Houston
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|1
|2
|50.0
|18
|9.0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|81.3
|0
|NY Jets
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|3
|6
|50.0
|32
|5.3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|66.0
|0
|Houston
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|0
|3
|8
|2.7
|5
|0
|0
|NY Jets
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|7
|11
|1.6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|Houston
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|NY Jets
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|25
|12.5
|18
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|41
|0
|0
|3
|NY Jets
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|26
|0
|0
|3
|Houston
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|NY Jets
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Houston
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|NY Jets
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|46.0
|0
|0
|46
|Houston
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|2
|2
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NY Jets
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0