Odds:
KC
-10
O/U
50.5
TV:
CBS
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
Houston
1st AFC South
31
Kansas City
1st AFC West
51
6:46 4th
Team
1
2
3
4
HOU
21
3
7
0
KC
0
28
13
10
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
HOU
1st
& 10, at MIDFIELD
25 yard drive
Last Play
-
6:51 4th
Kansas City committed 12 yard penalty (Pass Interference)
Game Stats
366
Total Yards
436
272
Net Yards Passing
316
94
Net Yards Rushing
120
7 / 87
Penalties / Yards
4 / 37
Box Score