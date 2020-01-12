Streaming Now
Odds:
KC-10
O/U50.5
TV: CBS
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
1st AFC South
31
1st AFC West
51
6:46 4th
1234
HOU21370
KC0281310
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
HOU 1st & 10, at MIDFIELD
25 yard drive
Last Play
- 6:51 4th
Kansas City committed 12 yard penalty (Pass Interference)

Game Stats

366
Total Yards
436
272
Net Yards Passing
316
94
Net Yards Rushing
120
7 / 87
Penalties / Yards
4 / 37