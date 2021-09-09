Will the Chiefs beat the Browns by 6 or more points? Yes No

Browns at Chiefs, O/U 53.5 total points Over Under

Will the Bills beat the Steelers by 7 or more points? Yes No

Who has more rushing TDs Sunday? Josh Allen Najee Harris tie

Jaguars at Texans, who wins? Jaguars Texans Tie

Chargers at Football Team, who wins? Chargers Football Team Tie

Will Julio Jones catch a TD pass in his Titans' debut? Yes No

How many receptions for Kyle Pitts in his Falcons' debut? 2 or less 3-5 6 or more

Who will have the higher passing rating in Week 1? Mac Jones/tie Tua Tagovailoa

Seahawks at Colts, who wins? Seahawks Colts Tie

Will there be a passing TD in DEN/NYG? Yes No