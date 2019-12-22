Sign in
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
DAL
-2
O/U
46.5
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas
1st NFC East
0
Philadelphia
2nd NFC East
0
9:42 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
DAL
0
-
-
-
PHI
0
-
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
4
PHI
4th
& 4, at DAL 18
Red Zone
57 yard drive
Last Play
-
9:42 1st
Carson Wentz passed to Greg Ward to the right for 11 yard gain
C. Wentz
QB
#11
PHI
66 PaYD
G. Ward
WR
#84
PHI
20 RecYD, 2 Rec
Pass
11 Yards
Box Score