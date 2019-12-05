Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Mock Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
DAL
-3
O/U
43
TV:
FOX,
NFLN
Stadium: Soldier Field
Dallas
1st NFC East
7
Chicago
3rd NFC North
0
5:19 1st
Team
1
2
3
4
DAL
7
-
-
-
CHI
0
-
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
CHI
1st
& 10, at CHI 46
12 yard drive
Last Play
-
5:19 1st
Mitchell Trubisky rushed to the right for 5 yard gain
M. Trubisky
QB
#10
CHI
7 PaYD, 5 RuYD
Rush
5 Yards
Box Score