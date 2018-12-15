Watch
|CLE
7
0
|TD
|11:49
|Baker Mayfield passed to Breshad Perriman to the right for 31 yard touchdown (Greg Joseph made PAT)
|DEN
7
7
|TD
|3:18
|Case Keenum rushed to the right for 1 yard touchdown (Brandon McManus made PAT)
|Cleveland
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|3
|7
|42.9
|70
|10.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|119.1
|0
|Denver
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|8
|11
|72.7
|45
|4.1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|79.7
|0
|Cleveland
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|4
|11
|2.8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|0
|Denver
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|4
|5
|1.3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Denver
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|26
|13.0
|15
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|-1.5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Denver
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Denver
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Cleveland
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|49.0
|1
|0
|49
|Denver
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|2
|39.0
|0
|0
|40
|Cleveland
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|3
|0
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denver
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0