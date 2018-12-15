  • Watch

Regular Season
Odds:
DEN-2
O/U47
TV: NFLN
Stadium: Broncos Stadium
3rd AFC North
7
3rd AFC West
7
0:19 1st
1234
CLE7---
DEN7---
5
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
CLE 3rd & 5, at MIDFIELD
22 yard drive
Last Play
- 0:19 1st
Baker Mayfield incomplete pass to the left intended for David Njoku

Game Stats

76
Total Yards
42
70
Net Yards Passing
37
6
Net Yards Rushing
5
2 / 40
Penalties / Yards
1 / 6

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
CLE
7
0
TD11:49Baker Mayfield passed to Breshad Perriman to the right for 31 yard touchdown (Greg Joseph made PAT)
DEN
7
7
TD3:18Case Keenum rushed to the right for 1 yard touchdown (Brandon McManus made PAT)
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

ClevelandCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
6 Baker Mayfield
3742.97010.01000119.10
DenverCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
4 Case Keenum
81172.7454.1001879.70

Rushing

ClevelandRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
24 Nick Chubb
4112.8500
6 Baker Mayfield
1-5-5.0-500
DenverRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
30 Phillip Lindsay
451.31100
4 Case Keenum
111.0110
28 Royce Freeman
2-1-0.5000

Receiving

ClevelandRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
19 Breshad Perriman
13131.031110
85 David Njoku
12020.020020
80 Jarvis Landry
11919.019020
29 Duke Johnson Jr.
00N/A0010
11 Antonio Callaway
00N/A0010
DenverRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
81 Tim Patrick
22613.015020
83 Matt LaCosse
11111.011010
89 Brian Parker
177.07010
23 Devontae Booker
122.02010
14 Courtland Sutton
122.02010
17 DaeSean Hamilton
00N/A0010
30 Phillip Lindsay
2-3-1.52040

Kicking

ClevelandFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
17 Greg Joseph
00N/A0111
DenverFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
8 Brandon McManus
00N/A0111

Returns

ClevelandKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
22 Jabrill Peppers
00N/A00111.010
25 Dontrell Hilliard
13131.031000N/A00
DenverKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD

Punting

ClevelandPuntAvgIn20TBLong
4 Britton Colquitt
149.01049
DenverPuntAvgIn20TBLong
3 Colby Wadman
239.00040

Defense

ClevelandSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
51 Jamie Collins Sr.
3031.00000
50 Chris Smith
1010.00000
39 Terrance Mitchell
1010.00000
23 Damarious Randall
1010.00000
53 Joe Schobert
1010.00000
93 Trevon Coley
1120.00000
95 Myles Garrett
1010.00000
22 Jabrill Peppers
2020.00000
55 Genard Avery
2020.00000
DenverSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
94 Domata Peko
0110.00000
26 Darian Stewart
3030.00000
58 Von Miller
1010.00000
29 Bradley Roby
0000.00001
92 Zach Kerr
1010.00000
51 Todd Davis
1010.00000
43 Joseph Jones
1010.00000
35 Dymonte Thomas
0110.00000
55 Bradley Chubb
1010.00000