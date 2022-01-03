Skip to Navigation
NFL
All Scores
1:05 2nd
Watch
(4)
CIN
10
(2)
KC
21
Loading
(6)
SF
10-7
(4)
LAR
12-5
Watch this NFL game live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app
Learn more
Cincinnati
(4)
1st AFC North
10
Kansas City
(2)
1st AFC West
21
1:05 2nd
1
2
3
4
CIN
3
7
-
-
KC
7
14
-
-
Recent Plays
2nd 1:05
XP
Evan McPherson made PAT
2nd 1:15
-
CIN
2nd
& 12, at KC 41
TD
Joe Burrow passed to Samaje Perine to the right for 41 yard touchdown
2nd 2:00
-
CIN
1st
& 10, at KC 39
Joe Mixon rushed to the right for 2 yard loss, tackled by Willie Gay Jr.
2nd 2:00
-
CIN
1st
& 10, at KC 39
Two-minute warning
2nd 2:48
-
CIN
2nd
& 10, at CIN 43
Joe Burrow passed to Tee Higgins to the right for 18 yard gain, tackled by Nick Bolton
2nd 2:52
-
CIN
1st
& 10, at CIN 43
Joe Burrow incomplete pass down the middle
2nd 3:36
-
CIN
3rd
& 5, at CIN 35
Joe Burrow passed to Tee Higgins down the middle for 8 yard gain, tackled by Tyrann Mathieu
2nd 4:22
-
CIN
2nd
& 4, at CIN 36
Joe Mixon rushed to the left for 1 yard loss, tackled by L'Jarius Sneed
2nd 4:59
-
CIN
1st
& 10, at CIN 30
Joe Burrow passed to Ja'Marr Chase to the right for 6 yard gain, tackled by Charvarius Ward
2nd 5:04
Kansas City kicked off for 61 yards, Chris Evans returned kickoff for 26 yards
Game Details
Odds:
O/U
54.5
TV:
CBS
Stadium:
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
