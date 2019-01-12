  • Watch

Divisional Playoff
Odds:
LAR-7
O/U48
TV: FOX
Stadium: Los Angeles Coliseum
1st NFC East
7
1st NFC West
9
14:20 2nd
1234
DAL70--
LAR36--
Last Play
- 14:20 2nd
Jared Goff passed to Brandin Cooks to the right for 9 yard touchdown

LAR 1st & 1, at DAL 35

Dallas kicked off, touchback

LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 25

Todd Gurley II rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by DeMarcus Lawrence

LAR 2nd & 7, at LAR 28

Todd Gurley II rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Antwaun Woods

LAR 3rd & 4, at LAR 31

Jared Goff passed to Robert Woods to the left for 5 yard gain, tackled by Jourdan Lewis

LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 36

Jared Goff incomplete pass to the left intended for Tyler Higbee

LAR 2nd & 10, at LAR 36

Jared Goff incomplete pass down the middle intended for Robert Woods

LAR 3rd & 10, at LAR 36

Jared Goff passed to Brandin Cooks to the left for 9 yard gain, tackled by Byron Jones

LAR 4th & 1, at LAR 45

Jared Goff rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain, tackled by DeMarcus Lawrence

LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 48

Josh Reynolds rushed to the left for 9 yard gain, tackled by Jeff Heath

LAR 2nd & 1, at DAL 43

C.J. Anderson rushed up the middle for 15 yard gain, tackled by Jeff Heath

LAR 1st & 10, at DAL 28

Jared Goff passed to Robert Woods to the right for 9 yard gain, tackled by Chidobe Awuzie

LAR 2nd & 1, at DAL 19

C.J. Anderson rushed up the middle for 1 yard loss, tackled by Maliek Collins

LAR 3rd & 2, at DAL 20

C.J. Anderson rushed up the middle for 11 yard gain, tackled by Jeff Heath

LAR 1st & 9, at DAL 9

Jared Goff passed to Brandin Cooks to the right for 9 yard touchdown

  • Total Time
    6:43
  • Drive Began
    LAR 25
  • Number of Plays
    13
  • Yards Gained
    75