LAR 1st & 1, at DAL 35
Dallas kicked off, touchback
LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 25
Todd Gurley II rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by DeMarcus Lawrence
LAR 2nd & 7, at LAR 28
Todd Gurley II rushed to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Antwaun Woods
LAR 3rd & 4, at LAR 31
Jared Goff passed to Robert Woods to the left for 5 yard gain, tackled by Jourdan Lewis
LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 36
Jared Goff incomplete pass to the left intended for Tyler Higbee
LAR 2nd & 10, at LAR 36
Jared Goff incomplete pass down the middle intended for Robert Woods
LAR 3rd & 10, at LAR 36
Jared Goff passed to Brandin Cooks to the left for 9 yard gain, tackled by Byron Jones
LAR 4th & 1, at LAR 45
Jared Goff rushed up the middle for 3 yard gain, tackled by DeMarcus Lawrence
LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 48
Josh Reynolds rushed to the left for 9 yard gain, tackled by Jeff Heath
LAR 2nd & 1, at DAL 43
C.J. Anderson rushed up the middle for 15 yard gain, tackled by Jeff Heath
LAR 1st & 10, at DAL 28
Jared Goff passed to Robert Woods to the right for 9 yard gain, tackled by Chidobe Awuzie
LAR 2nd & 1, at DAL 19
C.J. Anderson rushed up the middle for 1 yard loss, tackled by Maliek Collins
LAR 3rd & 2, at DAL 20
C.J. Anderson rushed up the middle for 11 yard gain, tackled by Jeff Heath
LAR 1st & 9, at DAL 9
Jared Goff passed to Brandin Cooks to the right for 9 yard touchdown