Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
NCAAB
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NFL Home
Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Watch NFL Live
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Mock Draft
Video
Tickets
Shop Team Gear
Watch
Stats
Streaming Now
Odds:
NE
-6.5
O/U
37.5
TV:
NFLN
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Buffalo
2nd AFC East
3
New England
1st AFC East
7
14:12 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
BUF
3
0
-
-
NE
7
0
-
-
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
10
NE
1st
& 10, at NE 1
0 yard drive
Last Play
-
14:12 2nd
Corey Bojorquez punted. Mohamed Sanu returned punt for no gain
Game Stats
42
Total Yards
102
16
Net Yards Passing
61
26
Net Yards Rushing
41
1 / 5
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0
Box Score