BUF 1st & 10, at BUF 9
Devin Singletary rushed to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Gareon Conley
BUF 2nd & 3, at BUF 16
Buffalo committed 5 yard penalty (False Start)
BUF 2nd & 8, at BUF 11
Devin Singletary rushed to the left for 18 yard gain, tackled by Bradley Roby
BUF 1st & 10, at BUF 29
Josh Allen incomplete pass to the left intended for Devin Singletary
BUF 2nd & 10, at BUF 29
Devin Singletary rushed to the left for 1 yard gain, tackled by Angelo Blackson
BUF 3rd & 9, at BUF 30
Josh Allen passed to Isaiah McKenzie to the right for 10 yard gain, tackled by Bradley R...
BUF 1st & 10, at BUF 40
Josh Allen passed to John Brown to the left for 28 yard gain, tackled by Bradley Roby
BUF 1st & 10, at HOU 32
Josh Allen rushed up the middle for 10 yard gain, tackled by Bradley Roby
BUF 1st & 10, at HOU 22
Josh Allen incomplete pass to the right intended for John Brown
BUF 2nd & 10, at HOU 22
Josh Allen rushed up the middle for no gain, tackled by Benardrick McKinney
BUF 3rd & 10, at HOU 22
Josh Allen incomplete pass to the right intended for John Brown
BUF 4th & 10, at HOU 22
Stephen Hauschka kicked a 40-yard field goal