Odds:
HOU-2.5
O/U43
TV: ESPN, ABC
Stadium: NRG Stadium
2nd AFC East
10
1st AFC South
0
10:47 2nd
1234
BUF73--
HOU00--
Last Play
- 10:47 2nd
Stephen Hauschka kicked a 40-yard field goal

BUF 1st & 10, at BUF 9

Devin Singletary rushed to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Gareon Conley

BUF 2nd & 3, at BUF 16

Buffalo committed 5 yard penalty (False Start)

BUF 2nd & 8, at BUF 11

Devin Singletary rushed to the left for 18 yard gain, tackled by Bradley Roby

BUF 1st & 10, at BUF 29

Josh Allen incomplete pass to the left intended for Devin Singletary

BUF 2nd & 10, at BUF 29

Devin Singletary rushed to the left for 1 yard gain, tackled by Angelo Blackson

BUF 3rd & 9, at BUF 30

Josh Allen passed to Isaiah McKenzie to the right for 10 yard gain, tackled by Bradley R...

BUF 1st & 10, at BUF 40

Josh Allen passed to John Brown to the left for 28 yard gain, tackled by Bradley Roby

BUF 1st & 10, at HOU 32

Josh Allen rushed up the middle for 10 yard gain, tackled by Bradley Roby

BUF 1st & 10, at HOU 22

Josh Allen incomplete pass to the right intended for John Brown

BUF 2nd & 10, at HOU 22

Josh Allen rushed up the middle for no gain, tackled by Benardrick McKinney

BUF 3rd & 10, at HOU 22

Josh Allen incomplete pass to the right intended for John Brown

BUF 4th & 10, at HOU 22

Stephen Hauschka kicked a 40-yard field goal

  • Drive Info
  • Total Time
    4:45
  • Drive Began
    BUF 9
  • Number of Plays
    11
  • Yards Gained
    69