BAL 1st & 10, at BAL 16
Lamar Jackson passed to Hayden Hurst to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Damien Wil...
BAL 2nd & 7, at BAL 19
Lamar Jackson passed to Nick Boyle down the middle for 23 yard gain, tackled by Darron Lee
BAL 1st & 10, at BAL 42
Lamar Jackson incomplete pass down the middle intended for Marquise Brown
BAL 2nd & 10, at BAL 42
Mark Ingram II rushed to the right for 21 yard gain, tackled by Juan Thornhill
BAL 1st & 10, at KC 37
Lamar Jackson rushed to the right for 6 yard gain, tackled by Kendall Fuller
BAL 2nd & 4, at KC 31
Mark Ingram II rushed to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Darron Lee
BAL 1st & 10, at KC 26
Lamar Jackson incomplete pass to the right intended for Marquise Brown
BAL 2nd & 10, at KC 26
Lamar Jackson rushed to the left for 5 yard gain, tackled by Charvarius Ward
BAL 3rd & 5, at KC 21
Lamar Jackson passed to Mark Andrews down the middle for 5 yard gain, tackled by Tyrann ...
BAL 1st & 10, at KC 16
Lamar Jackson incomplete pass to the right intended for Mark Andrews
BAL 2nd & 10, at KC 16
Lamar Jackson incomplete pass down the middle intended for Nick Boyle
BAL 3rd & 10, at KC 16
Lamar Jackson rushed to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Alex Okafor
BAL 4th & 3, at KC 9
Lamar Jackson rushed to the left for 7 yard gain, tackled by Charvarius Ward
BAL 1st & 10, at KC 2
Mark Ingram II rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown