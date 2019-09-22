Streaming Now
Regular Season
Odds:
KC-4
O/U52
TV: CBS
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
1st AFC North
6
1st AFC West
0
4:24 1st
1234
BAL6---
KC0---
Last Play
- 4:24 1st
Mark Ingram II rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown

BAL 1st & 10, at BAL 16

Lamar Jackson passed to Hayden Hurst to the right for 3 yard gain, tackled by Damien Wil...

BAL 2nd & 7, at BAL 19

Lamar Jackson passed to Nick Boyle down the middle for 23 yard gain, tackled by Darron Lee

BAL 1st & 10, at BAL 42

Lamar Jackson incomplete pass down the middle intended for Marquise Brown

BAL 2nd & 10, at BAL 42

Mark Ingram II rushed to the right for 21 yard gain, tackled by Juan Thornhill

BAL 1st & 10, at KC 37

Lamar Jackson rushed to the right for 6 yard gain, tackled by Kendall Fuller

BAL 2nd & 4, at KC 31

Mark Ingram II rushed to the right for 5 yard gain, tackled by Darron Lee

BAL 1st & 10, at KC 26

Lamar Jackson incomplete pass to the right intended for Marquise Brown

BAL 2nd & 10, at KC 26

Lamar Jackson rushed to the left for 5 yard gain, tackled by Charvarius Ward

BAL 3rd & 5, at KC 21

Lamar Jackson passed to Mark Andrews down the middle for 5 yard gain, tackled by Tyrann ...

BAL 1st & 10, at KC 16

Lamar Jackson incomplete pass to the right intended for Mark Andrews

BAL 2nd & 10, at KC 16

Lamar Jackson incomplete pass down the middle intended for Nick Boyle

BAL 3rd & 10, at KC 16

Lamar Jackson rushed to the right for 7 yard gain, tackled by Alex Okafor

BAL 4th & 3, at KC 9

Lamar Jackson rushed to the left for 7 yard gain, tackled by Charvarius Ward

BAL 1st & 10, at KC 2

Mark Ingram II rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown

  • Drive Info
  • Total Time
    6:30
  • Drive Began
    BAL 16
  • Number of Plays
    14
  • Yards Gained
    84