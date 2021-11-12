NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 10

Welcome to the NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy football contest consists of 18 rounds where the top 25,200 entry overall and top 1,000 entries per round share $150,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $1,000 + YFFC Live Final entry to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds, with your three lowest scores dropped at the end. You may join this multi-round NFL DFS contest at any point, but enter today to give yourself the best chance to take home the title. Click here to begin the chase!

We will focus on three players — one quarterback, one running back and one wide receiver — to be NFL DFS picks for Week 10’s NFL Yahoo Cup contest. For a breakdown of the popular players and contrarian options this week, check out Geoff Ulrich’s Week 10 Yahoo rostership report and top pivot plays.

NFL Yahoo Cup Fantasy Football Picks | Round 10



NFL DFS Quarterback: Tom Brady — $40

Given the value that has opened up at other positions this week, gamers can afford to spend up at quarterback on Yahoo. Top weekly options Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are absent from the main slate, so that leaves Brady. Brady is the top overall fantasy scorer in Yahoo DFS this season and has a particularly enticing matchup in Week 10. The Buccaneers are implied for the second-highest total on the slate, behind only the Cowboys. However, it is safe to project Brady to account for far more of those points than Dak Prescott will for the Cowboys, as the Buccaneers throw the ball at the league’s highest rate and Dallas ranks 23rd. The matchup will also tilt Tampa Bay towards the pass. Washington features a top-10 run defense by DVOA, but it ranks 31st against the pass.

Story continues

The only knock against Brady this week is the health of his pass catchers. Antonio Brown is likely to miss a third consecutive game — not that it has slowed Brady down much given he threw for four touchdowns in both games without Brown. Chris Godwin has also popped up on the injury report, though, which could put a damper on Brady’s expectations. While his value is not great, Brady is one of three quarterbacks with an A grade for scoring in Awesemo’s Week 10 Yahoo rankings.

NFL DFS Running Back: D’Ernest Johnson — $13

Johnson is the only running back on the Brown’s roster expected to play in Week 10. While there is a chance Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton could be cleared from COVID protocols, it is unlikely at this point. That leaves Johnson as the last man standing for the team that rushes the ball at the third-highest rate in the league. Johnson has been efficient in limited opportunities this year as well, averaging over 5 yards per carry. It is reasonable to expect upwards of 20 opportunities for him this week (the Browns average just over 30 rushes per game on the year), which makes a 100-yard game a distinct possibility. With his salary near the Yahoo minimum, he is a must play this week.

Make sure to stay abreast of the news around Chubb’s health as kickoff approaches on Sunday. Johnson would likely still be a solid value as Chubb’s primary backup but not the no-brainer he is currently. Johnson is the only running back with A grades in both value and raw scoring in Awesemo’s Week 10 Yahoo rankings.

NFL DFS Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson — $23

Much like D’Ernest Johnson, Diontae Johnson is the last man standing at his position. While he is not the only receiver expected to be active for Pittsburgh, it is looking likely he will be the only one of the team’s three starters (Chase Claypool is questionable/doubtful, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is done for the season) to suit up against the Lions.

The matchup with Detroit is exceptional, as the Lions allow a league-high 8.8 yards per pass attempt on the season. Diontae Johnson was already getting 30% of the Steelers targets since Smith-Schuster went down, and it is hard to see that number going anywhere but up. The overall passing expectation for Pittsburgh is a bit lower as 8.5 point favorites, but a 30% target share or higher covers up for that nicely. Diontae Johnson is the only wideout with at least an A grade in points and a B grade for value in Awesemo’s Week 10 Yahoo rankings.

The post NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 10 appeared first on Awesemo.com.