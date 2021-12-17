NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 15

Welcome to the NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy football contest consists of 18 rounds where the top 25,200 entry overall and top 1,000 entries per round share $150,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $1,000 + YFFC Live Final entry to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds, with your three lowest scores dropped at the end. You may join this multi-round NFL DFS contest at any point, but enter today to give yourself the best chance to take home the title. Click here to begin the chase!

NFL Yahoo Cup Fantasy Football Picks | Round 15



NFL DFS Quarterback: Josh Allen — $34

Only three Week 15 quarterbacks have A grades in Awesemo’s Rankings for points this week. All of them are favored by at least 9.5 points, which lowers their chances at a ceiling game and reduces their value. Enter Josh Allen. Allen is the cheapest of the three top-ranked quarterbacks this week, at a reasonable $34 on Yahoo. Allen has been fairly consistent this year, scoring at least 20 Yahoo points in eight of his 13 games. However, those numbers get better when you look at only games that Buffalo has won. Allen has at least 21 Yahoo points in six straight wins, the only exception this year being back in Week 2.

Given the Bills’ overwhelming odds of winning this game, it is fairly safe to expect 20-plus points out of Allen. While he will be playing without Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis is a more-than-capable backup and arguably an upgrade. Carolina has a solid defense, but the Bills have a 27-point team total. If Vegas is not worrying about their scoring chances, gamers should not either.

With the Vegas total looking appetizing in this one, it is worth checking out the NFL player props for Allen this week.

NFL DFS Running Back: Saquon Barkley — $16

For the second week in a row, Barkley finds himself in this column. It is intriguing that his salary remains so low. Last week he was at $19 and had a solid game, scoring 17 Yahoo points. Despite that, he is even cheaper this week against the rival Cowboys. While normally it is not great to roster running backs who are big underdogs, Barkley’s pass-game work makes him an exception. He is averaging just under six targets per game since returning from his injury, to go along with 11.5 carries. Those carries have not been particularly valuable, but that could change this week. Dallas features the league’s best pass defense but ranks 19th against the run.

Assuming the Giants have a rational game plan, they will be leaning more heavily on Barkley. That makes his tiny salary all the more baffling. Barkley is one of three backs with an A for value in Awesemo’s Rankings, and the only one above a C grade in total points.

NFL DFS Wide Receiver: D.J. Moore — $15

Moore is another holdover from last week who also saw his salary fall despite a solid game. The salary of $15 is far too cheap for a receiver who saw 10 targets in each of the past two games. Yahoo is adjusting for the tough matchup with the Bills, but betting on opportunity instead of matchup is always the better way to go. Moore should have another double-digit-target game this week with the Panthers large underdogs to Buffalo.

Moore is also a nice correlation play with Allen. If Allen is scoring, the Panthers will be throwing more, and more specifically throwing more to Moore. Inversely, a big day from Moore will keep Buffalo aggressive, which benefits Allen. Moore is the top receiver in Awesemo’s Rankings for value, while checking in with a solid B in raw scoring grade for Week 15.

