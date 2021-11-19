NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 11

Welcome to the NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy football contest consists of 18 rounds where the top 25,200 entry overall and top 1,000 entries per round share $150,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $1,000 + YFFC Live Final entry to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds, with your three lowest scores dropped at the end. You may join this multi-round NFL DFS contest at any point, but enter today to give yourself the best chance to take home the title. Click here to begin the chase!

We will focus on three players — one quarterback, one running back and one wide receiver — to be NFL DFS picks for Week 11’s NFL Yahoo Cup contest. For a breakdown of the popular players and contrarian options this week, check out Geoff Ulrich’s Week 11 Yahoo rostership report and top pivot plays.

NFL Yahoo Cup Fantasy Football Picks | Round 11



NFL DFS Quarterback: Cam Newton — $26

Provided Newton plays the entire game, it is easy to see why he is the best value in Awesemo’s Rankings this week. He was electric last week in his first game back with the Panthers, scoring two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) on only nine snaps. It is also a revenge game of sorts, with his former coach Ron Rivera now running Washington.

Newton stands out with his goal-line rushing role. The Panthers seem (finally) to be interested in preserving Christian McCaffrey, which could lead to more work near the goal line for Newton. Add to that McCaffrey’s ability to turn screen passes into long touchdowns, and that is a recipe for success. Washington also features the league’s 29th-ranked pass defense by DVOA, which should help Newton out here. Newton leads all quarterbacks in value for the Week 11 Yahoo Cup. With plenty of desirable expensive options, that value will be crucial to success this week.

NFL DFS Running Back: A.J. Dillon — $20

Dillon is the only running back to have an A grade for value and a B in raw points for Yahoo NFL contests this week. With starter Aaron Jones missing, Dillon is stepping in as the lead back for the Packers. That role is especially valuable this week. The Packers are taking on a Vikings defense that ranks sixth in DVOA against the pass but 28th against the run.

Dillon has also been efficient this season. His 4.3 yards per carry is only slightly behind Jones’ 4.4, and he has outperformed Jones as a receiver both in catch rate and yards per reception. The Packers have shown a willingness to use backups as workhorses for a few games as well. When Jones last missed time, backup Jamaal Williams has 22 and 23 touches in two games without Jones. Dillon should have the salary of a top-end starter this week in NFL Yahoo contests. He is not, which makes him a tremendous value.

NFL DFS Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown — $23



Given all the value at other spots, it is possible to spend a bit more at wide receiver. Brown is the cheapest player with an A grade in Awesemo’s Rankings on Yahoo for Week 11. He is the top receiver for a Titan’s team that is taking on the Texans. The Texans rank bottom-five in yards per completion allowed this season, a problem against a deep threat like Brown.

Before his Week 10 dud, Brown had been on a tear. He averaged 10 targets per game in his previous four contests, turning in two huge fantasy games in that span. Week 10 was excusable given the Titans were playing New Orleans, which was a tough matchup. The Texans are not that. Brown leads the NFL in share of his team’s air yards, which pairs nicely with a defense prone to giving up long receptions. With the other top receivers being too expensive on Yahoo, Brown is a great option this week.

