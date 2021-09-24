NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 3

Welcome to the NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy football contest consists of 18 rounds where the top 25,200 entry overall and top 1000 entries per round share $150,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $1,000 + YFFC Live Final entry to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds, with your three lowest scores dropped at the end. You may join this multi-round NFL DFS contest at any point, but enter today to give yourself the best chance to take home the title. Click here to begin the chase!

We will focus on three players — one quarterback, one running back and one wide receiver — to be NFL DFS picks for this week’s NFL Yahoo Cup contest.

NFL Yahoo Cup Fantasy Football Picks | Round 3



NFL DFS Quarterback: Lamar Jackson — $35

Jackson is one of only two quarterbacks to earn A grades in both points and value in Awesemo’s rankings this week, the other being Daniel Jones ($25). The Ravens have the third-highest team total on the slate this week, at 29. They are taking on a putrid Lions defense that has allowed 10.2 yards per passing attempt — easily the worst in the league. Jackson has shown signs of improvement as a passer this year, posting early-season career bests in completion percentage and yards passing per game. He probably has not reached his passing ceiling yet either, as his 3.6% touchdown rate is well below his career marks, and touchdown rate is a notoriously high-variance measure.

The real appeal in rostering Jackson is the points he provides on the ground. He already has 193 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks. There is no reason to expect that to change this week; the Lions have been unable to stop anybody so far. Jackson trails only Kyler Murray ($39) in Awesemo’s raw projections this week. Jackson is better since he does not necessarily need to be stacked with one of his pass catchers due to his rushing upside. This provides the flexibility to get exposure to some of the high-total games on the slate through other positions.

NFL DFS Running Back: Najee Harris — $19

Harris has dominated the workload in the Steelers backfield this year. He has accounted for 93% of his teams running back carries while playing all but three offensive snaps this season. He has also added a solid four targets per game, which significantly raises his fantasy value. The game against Cincinnati should be the best game script Harris has seen in his young career. The Steelers trailed the Bills until the fourth quarter in Week 1, and they only led briefly in Week 2. This could mean an expanded role for Harris, who carried the ball 14 and 18 times in the first two games. The Steelers did not use a first-round pick on Harris because they wanted Ben Roethlisberger to throw the ball 40 times a game.

The matchup is also a friendly one for the Steelers ground game. The Steelers offensive line has a 34% advantage over the Bengals defensive line, according to Pro Football Focus. This will not be the case frequently, as the Steelers do not have a single offensive lineman ranked as an above-average starter. Harris should get more carries and do more with them, than at any point so far in his career. He has an A value grade in Awesemo’s rankings.

NFL DFS Wide Receiver: Mecole Hardman — $11



Hardman comes in with an A grade for value this week on Yahoo. Playing for an explosive Chiefs offense with the slate’s highest projected point total, his role as the No. 2 wide receiver is more valuable than his Yahoo salary would lead one to believe. Hardman has seen an expanded role this year; his 5.5 targets per game is a career high. With Sammy Watkins gone, Hardman is getting more run, seeing the field on 73.3% of offensive snaps.

The Chiefs are Awesemo’s top stack of the week for their game against the Chargers. It is difficult to fit Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce all under the salary cap, so pivoting to Hardman is a big help. He also provides leverage against the competition, projected to be rostered at only 5.5%. Hardman is yet to find the end zone this year, but at his salary he will instantly become a great play if he does this week. He is seeing a 14% target share on a team implied to score more than 30 points, so his chances of scoring are pretty good.

