The XFL plans to relaunch in 2023 and they will be working with the NFL on some fronts once they return to action.

A joint statement from both leagues on Monday brings word that they will collaborate on “select innovation programs” with a focus on player health and safety. The two leagues say they will be working on “forward thinking physical and mental fitness programs” along with studying playing surfaces and equipment used in the game. They will also share game trends and data.

The statement also mentions officiating and international development as other areas where the two leagues could work together in the future.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” XFL co-owner and chairwoman Dany Garcia said. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

The XFL plans to start its season in February 2023 with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who made an appearance at Super Bowl LVI, joining Garcia among the owners of the league. A new version of the USFL is set to launch this spring.

NFL, XFL to work together on health and safety initiatives, other issues ` originally appeared on Pro Football Talk