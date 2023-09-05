NFL writer Peter King puts Steelers in playoffs

Most NFL pundits agree that the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the most improved teams in the AFC. Nevertheless, many assume that despite these improvements, the depth in the AFC and specifically the AFC North will be the undoing of the Steelers when it comes to the playoffs.

But not Peter King. Sunday Night Football on NBC posted King’s AFC playoff picks on Monday and he has Pittsburgh slipping into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed with a 9-8 record.

This would match the Steelers record from 2022 when a late-season rally nearly pushed Pittsburgh into the playoffs.

You can see King’s full picks below and note that the Steelers are one of three teams from the AFC North making the cut.

The Steelers have never had a sub-.500 record under head coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs six times in the last 10 seasons and aside from 2022 would have made the playoffs in those other seasons if the NFL had implemented the seventh playoff team then.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire