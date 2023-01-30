NFL writer lists Miami’s biggest free agent decision of the offseason

After reportedly agreeing to terms with Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, the Miami Dolphins have a ton of work to do this offseason to finalize their coaching staff and roster for the 2023 season.

On the field, Miami has 31 players who are set to hit free agency, and while not all are difference makers, there are certainly some key contributors in the bunch.

With all of the moves that could happen this offseason, the 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov listed the biggest decision that each team will have to make regarding their own free agents. For the Dolphins, Meirov chose the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who both saw some success in their first season in South Florida.

Here’s what Meirov wrote:

“The Dolphins currently don’t have a running back under contract for next season. They signed Mostert last year and traded for Wilson before the deadline – and both players have familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel from their days in San Francisco. Mostert had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage, while Wilson had 94 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns in nine games with the team. Considering the familiarity, Miami likely will focus on bringing at least one of them back for next season.”

The Dolphins aren’t exactly known for their big spending at the running back position, so it would make more sense to try and keep one of their own on a cost-effective deal or draft one rather than pay a top-of-market deal to one of the better free agent backs.

