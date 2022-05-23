NFL writer lists Cedrick Wilson Jr. as Dolphins ‘best-kept secret’

When the Miami Dolphins signed former Dallas Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a three-year contract this offseason there wasn’t ravenous applause from the fanbase.

That’s because Wilson hasn’t put up game-breaking numbers in his career to earn household recognition during his time with Dallas.

In three seasons, Wilson recorded 67 receptions for 837 yards and eight touchdowns. That doesn’t exactly jump off the page. However, when considering he was playing in an offense that also featured Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz, they’re more understandable.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton listed Wilson as the Dolphins’ best-kept secret heading into the 2022 season.

“Safety Brandon Jones and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel have cases for being the best-kept secret on the Miami Dolphins, but the former had somewhat of a breakout 2021 (79 tackles, six for loss, five sacks and an interception). The latter has served in primarily a lead position for two seasons. This offseason, the Dolphins signed Cedrick Wilson Jr., who started to blossom late in the 2021 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, eclipsing 103 receiving yards in Weeks 12 and 18. He finished with 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns for the year. Wilson will fall behind All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill and 2021 first-round wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the depth chart, but he may see a lot of open field at the top of his routes out of the slot as opposing safeties roll coverage over to his speedy teammates. The 26-year-old could rack up a lot of yards after the catch in 2022.”

Wilson, like during his time in Dallas, should be able to benefit from the fact that he has two elite wide receivers and a more-than-capable tight end on the field at the same time as him to take away coverage. This will allow him to work underneath and rack up those targets.

We also know how creative new head coach Mike McDaniel can be. There are infinite ways that he can use Wilson’s athleticism. Don’t forget that completed five passes in his career for 111 yards and a touchdown.

He’s not the biggest name in Miami’s offense, but he could end up being an underrated key to getting the ball down the field.

