NFL writer lists Austin Jackson as Dolphins’ worst draft pick since 2017

The NFL draft is just days away, so everybody is talking about the selection process coming up and those that have happened in the past.

We’ve already taken a look at the best and worst draft selections since Chris Grier was promoted to general manager in 2016, but there hasn’t been a discussion on who the worst pick has been.

That was until Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton compiled a list of every team’s worst selection of the last five drafts. For Miami, he listed offensive lineman Austin Jackson as the worst.

Here’s what Moton wrote about Jackson:

“The Miami Dolphins may have prematurely thrust Austin Jackson into a starting position. As a rookie, Jackson struggled at left tackle and battled a foot injury that sidelined him for three weeks early in the 2020 season. During the following offseason, the Dolphins tried to quickly correct a mistake they made at a premium position. They selected Liam Eichenberg in the second round of the 2021 draft, inserted him in the left tackle spot for most of the season and moved Jackson to left guard. Jackson played in every game through the 2021 term, but he didn’t show much improvement, committing 12 penalties through 1,096 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.”

Jackson has a big test in 2022. He’ll likely be fighting with Eichenberg for the open right tackle spot opposite newly-signed left tackle Terron Armstead. If he wins the job and plays valiantly with a new offensive system and offensive line coach, this pick would be thought of much differently.

List