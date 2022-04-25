NFL writer has Dolphins trading back into first round in mock draft

The Miami Dolphins added impact players on offense like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr., left tackle Terron Armstead, running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, and guard Connor Williams early through free agency and trades.

These moves left them without much improvement on the defensive side of the ball and without draft picks in the first two rounds. However, in Omar Kelly’s most recent mock draft for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins traded up to pick No. 13 to select linebacker Devin Lloyd out of Utah, a player who could make this stellar group even more impressive.

Here’s what Kelly wrote about the projected move and selection:

“Miami should trade a 2023 first and second-round pick to the Texans to add this inside linebacker who can do everything at a high level. Lloyd has playmaking instincts, defends the run well, is effective in coverage and knows how to rush the passer (16.5 sacks in four seasons). His addition would complete the Dolphins defense.”

Lloyd would come in and likely take over the top interior linebacker spot from Elandon Roberts, who the team re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason. His athleticism and his football intelligence could really be a difference-maker for a defense that was already one of the best in the league for the second half of 2021.

