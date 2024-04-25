NFL Writer Diante Lee talks 2024 NFL Draft

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — We know who’s going number one, but what happens next when the NFL Draft begins a wild first round on Thursday?

Diante Lee is the perfect analyst for San Diego because of his double background. Lee has written for The Athletic as well as The 33rd Team, but also coaches defense for Mt. Carmel High School. His prediction? A lot of movement based around which teams are looking for quarterbacks.

“One of the big conversations is how many quarterback-hungry teams there are,” Lee said. “A team can feel one way all the way up till Thursday.”

You can see his final mock draft here.

