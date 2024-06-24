NFL writer believes Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will win Offensive Rookie of the Year award

What kind of rookie season will Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels have in 2024? Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spoke to sources around the NFL who believe the Commanders could be “scary” with Daniels under center in 2024 and beyond.

Will Daniels be as good as Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears? The expectations are higher for Williams — the No. 1 overall pick — because Chicago’s roster looks better equipped to compete in 2024.

If Williams plays well and leads the Bears to the playoffs, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award is likely his for the taking. But what if Daniels leads the Commanders to eight wins or more with a phenomenal rookie season?

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently posted his “100 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season.” One of his predictions has Daniels winning the Rookie of the Year award.

The Washington Commanders’ quarterback has a veteran offensive line and receiving corps, plus a veteran running back to get him out of trouble. Schematically, I would hand the rookie QB advantage to Caleb Williams in Chicago, where the Shane Waldron offense will scheme up a lot of open looks for him. However, Daniels is going to make a lot of plays with his legs and fare well against a schedule that is not too difficult when it comes to defensive opponents.

The issue here is the offensive line. It’s a question mark heading into the 2024 season. Of course, if rookie Brandon Coleman wins the left tackle job in training camp and performs well, suddenly Washington’s offensive line looks much different.

The betting odds favor Williams, and understandably so, but don’t count out Daniels. What if he passes for over 3,000 yards and rushes for 800 or more?

The Commanders and Bears face one another in 2024 in what could be one of the season’s more exciting games. What a difference a year makes.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire