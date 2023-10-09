NFL world roasts Sean Payton as Broncos lose to Nathaniel Hackett, Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sean Payton said Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as Broncos head coach "might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

Well, Payton isn't faring any better in Denver.

After starting 2-3 under Hackett in 2022, the Broncos dropped to 1-4 with an ugly 31-21 loss to the New York Jets at Empower Field in Denver on Sunday.

Denver coughed the ball up three times against New York, capped by a Russell Wilson fumble that cornerback Bryce Hall returned for a game-sealing 39-yard touchdown inside the final minute of regulation.

The Broncos also allowed a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense, which Hackett oversees as the coordinator, to rush for 234 yards and gain 407 yards total.

After Hackett got his revenge over Payton, the NFL world -- including the Jets -- took jabs at the Super Bowl champion head coach.

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

Sean Payton talked all that smack on Nathaniel Hackett… only to lose to him with Zach freaking Wilson at QB. LOL Broncos. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) October 8, 2023

Sean Payton loses at home to Zack Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. Lowest of lows. Can’t happen. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 8, 2023

Sean Payton: “Nathaniel Hackett did one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history”



Nathaniel Hackett at midfield today: pic.twitter.com/EW2VHaQKIt — Blake (@BlakeyLocks) October 8, 2023

Someone tell Sean Payton that this is one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) October 8, 2023

Sean Payton:



It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.



Nathaniel Hackett: pic.twitter.com/g4EWwzdGb1 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) October 8, 2023

Nathaniel Hackett when he sees Sean Payton after the game pic.twitter.com/5JZCZUQVoQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 8, 2023

Hackett postgame interview to Sean Payton pic.twitter.com/PbaPNtU8DH — pastor matt 🧼 (@MonsieurMatt25) October 8, 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, meanwhile, awarded a game ball to Hackett in New York's locker room.

“I got one game ball…Hack!!” pic.twitter.com/ugW4xjXgms — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2023

Payton's Broncos have now lost to the Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders at home, while giving up 70 points in a road loss to the Miami Dolphins. Their lone victory was a 21-point second-half comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

Probably not the start the Broncos had in mind when they traded a first- and second-round pick to acquire Payton.